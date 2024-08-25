DeKalb County-area students awarded Spinoso Masters Scholarship

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Community Foundation recently named four area students as 2024 Spinoso Masters Scholarship recipients.

Four students pursuing postgraduate degrees will divide $30,000 for scholarship aid: Abigail Krull, Jennifer Kuo, Ashley Peterson and Misty Villagomez, according to a news release.

The scholarships were made possible through donors John and Vivian Spinoso to the Spinoso Masters Scholarship Fund at the foundation.

Individuals who receive a Spinoso Masters Scholarship must be graduates of a DeKalb County high school and enrolled in an accredited institution working toward a master’s degree or higher in any field of study.

The four recipients have a variety of educational pursuits.

Krull is a 2020 Sycamore High School graduate pursuing a master’s in genetic counseling at the University of Minnesota.

Kuo is a 2016 Sycamore High School graduate working toward a juris doctorate at the University of Chicago Law School.

Peterson is a 2019 Genoa-Kingston High School graduate pursuing a master’s in communication sciences and disorders at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Villagomez is a 2018 Genoa-Kingston High School graduate working toward a master’s in international relations at American University.

Ashley Peterson (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

“I went into college thinking I would become a speech therapist in the schools, helping children of all ages,” Peterson said in a news release. “I love the schools and kids, but as I started exploring the field more, I took my first medical-based speech therapy class and absolutely fell in love. I knew then that working with adults with acquired disabilities in medical settings was my calling. I am extremely grateful to have been selected as a recipient. This scholarship will assist in funding the last year of my master’s degree, where I will be completing full-time training internships and finishing up my content classes.”

Donors John and Vivian Spinoso have a strong desire to support continuing education. In its 13th year of award distribution, the Spinoso Masters Scholarship has awarded over $390,000 to local graduates.

If giving the gift of education interests you, consider donating to an existing Fund at dekalbccf.org/donate or by mail to the DeKalb County Community Foundation, 475 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL 60178.

For questions or additional scholarship information, contact the Community Foundation at 815-748-5383 or scholarships@dekalbccf.org.

Misty Villagomez (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )