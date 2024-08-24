DeKalb 5th Ward meeting set for Aug. 28

DeKalb resident Andre Powell (right) is sworn in at the May 28, 2024 meeting of the DeKalb City Council. (Provided by City of DeKalb)

DeKALB – DeKalb residents are invited to a ward meeting hosted by 5th Ward Alderman Andre Powell next week.

Powell will host the meeting for residents to discuss opportunities and issues in the city, according to a news release.

The meeting will be held from 5:45 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 615 N. First St., DeKalb.

Powell will provide opening remarks. City Manager Bill Nicklas and City Engineer Zac Gill also will attend to discuss 5th Ward projects and activities. Time will be allotted for citizen comment. Attendees are welcome to record or livestream the meeting.

Participants are asked to email discussion topics to andre.powell@cityofdekalb.com.