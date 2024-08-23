Daily Chronicle 2024 Boys Golf Preview: 5 to Watch

Jack Frey, jr., Kaneland

As the only non-senior to compete for the Knights in the post-season in 2023, Frey fired a sensational 79 to help the team qualify for sectional play. He wasn’t nearly as sharp his next time out during sectional action, but is back with more experience and an opportunity to lead a young squad.

Jonah Keck, sr., DeKalb

Keck had the second-best score (76) in the Class 3A Bartlett regional and followed that with a 78 to lead the Barbs in the Class 3A Plainfield North sectional but did not qualify for state. The senior has put in the time and effort during the off-season to finish strong and lead an experienced squad.

Coming off a strong sophomore season, McDowell is expected to lead the Cogs this fall with the graduation of Landen Ritchie. With an athletic background that includes making plays on the baseball diamond and hardwood of the basketball court, McDowell will look to hit fairways and greens with regularity on the links.

Dylan Pjesky, fr., Kaneland

The Knights graduated most of their team making this a great time for a talented newcomer to step in like Pjesky. This freshman finished ninth during sectional play last fall in the IESA. How will he fare in his first season against IHSA competition?

Gavin Sedieve, so., Sycamore

As a freshman, Sedieve was scoring in the same ballpark as Luther Swedberg and Matthew Loos, a pair of seniors from last season who have since graduated. Now, with a year of high school golf experience, Sedieve will look to lead the Spartans after finishing his debut season with a 78 in the regional and an 82 in the sectional.