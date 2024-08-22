Egyptian Theatre to host Corn Fest Community Stage

The Egyptian Theatre will host the Corn Fest Community Stage showcasing local talent on Aug. 24-25 in DeKalb. (Photo provided by the Egyptian Theatre )

DeKALB – The Egyptian Theatre will once again host the Corn Fest Community Stage to showcase local talent during this year’s festival.

Performances will begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday and run throughout the day at the theater, 135 N. Second St. in DeKalb.

Visitors can enjoy singing, dancing and musical performances. Each set will last 45 minutes. Admission is free.

The schedule includes:

Saturday, Aug. 24

11:30 a.m. – Bob Palmer

12:15 p.m. – NIU Suzuki Strings

1 p.m. – Dimensions Dance Academy

1:45 p.m. – Mark Walters

3:15 p.m. - Hometown Renaissance Band

4 p.m. – Farmer Jeffro

4:45 p.m. - Stage Coach Players

5:30 p.m. – Beth Fowler School of Dance

6:15 p.m. – Two Girls One Guitar

Sunday, Aug. 25

11:30 a.m. – Randy Harvey

12:15 p.m. – Just For Kix DeKalb

1 p.m. – Northern Illinois Dance Center

1:45 p.m. – Beaverhead

3:15 p.m. – The Scoville Gang

4 p.m. – Nev Wilcox

4:45 p.m. – Aurora Music Company

The theater also will be open during the festival. Participants can tour the building and buy merchandise or tickets for upcoming shows. Snacks and beverages will be for sale at the concession stand.

The Egyptian Theatre is owned and operated by Preservation of Egyptian Theatre Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

For information, visit egyptiantheatre.org.