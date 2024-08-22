Daily Chronicle 2024 Girls Golf Preview: 5 to watch

Last fall, Bark was a junior amongst a veteran group of seniors. Now, she’s a senior and the only golfer among the team’s top seven players last year to be back. How will she transition to a new role as a senior on a young, inexperienced team? How has her game changed from 12 months ago?

Taya Johnson, jr., Sycamore-DeKalb

While the numbers within the Sycamore-DeKalb co-op program are low, and the loss of Brianna Chamoun, last year’s Daily Chronicle Golfer of the Year, is substantial, the program does return some players, including this junior who had the lowest regional score in the program after Chamoun.

Emma Kunstman, fr., Kaneland

As freshmen throughout the state adjust to their new schools, this freshman not only is doing that but gets to play golf for her dad while being teammates with her older sister. Tournament play over the summer should be a great asset for her as she looks to make an impact right away for the Knights.

Kailey Kunstman, jr., Kaneland

Coming off an all-conference season, Kunstman’s role continues to grow for the Knights. After firing a 96 at regional last year, Kunstman has continued to work on her game, playing in tournaments over the summer to prepare for fall competition.

Smith posted the team’s best scores during the regional and sectional behind standout Aleia Lauer who graduated. On a team without a consistent two-figure scorer, can Smith take her game to that level while also helping lead a team that features three sets of sisters with Mikayla and Payton Bass, Lucy and Nora Foss and newcomers Hope and Jordan Hargrave?