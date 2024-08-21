Veterans mural to be unveiled in DeKalb

Shaw Local file photo – Members of the DeKalb American Legion Honor Guard salute the flag Monday, May 27, 2024, during the singing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the DeKalb Memorial Day program at Ellwood House. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – The community is invited to join a dedication ceremony for a new mural in downtown DeKalb honoring the sacrifice of military veterans.

The ceremony at 10 a.m. Thursday will celebrate the completion of the DeKalb Veterans Memorial Mural on the rear wall of Plaza DeKalb overlooking Van Buer Plaza on North Second Street.

The mural is a project of the City of DeKalb and the city’s Citizens’ Community Enhancement Commission. It is a re-creation of a painting by Mary Gallagher Stout titled “What These Boots Have Seen.”

The ceremony will include multiple speakers and performances of patriotic music. It will be held in Palmer Court near the mural site. All are invited.

In a news release, the City of DeKalb paid tribute to those who helped make the mural happen, including Pappas Development and Northern Illinois University’s Division of Enrollment Management, Marketing and Communications.

The mural was funded by a T-Mobile Hometown Grant awarded to the City for public art.