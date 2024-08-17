Corn Fest road and parking lot closures to begin in DeKalb

FILE – Road and parking lot closures will impact parts of Lincoln Highway, Second Street, Third Street, Locust Street, Palmer Court and Embrey Lot as Corn Fest approaches. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKALB – The city of DeKalb announced a schedule of parking lot and road closures for the upcoming Corn Fest.

Corn Fest will be held from Aug. 23 through Aug. 25 in downtown DeKalb.

Parking lots will close for carnival setup and tear-down from 6 p.m. Aug. 20 through 7 a.m. Aug. 26. Vehicles that violate the closures will be towed. Reminder signs are being posted.

The carnival is being held at the Haish, Glidden and Ellwood city lots. The carnival also will take place at the Frontier Communications, Finch Funeral Home and DeKalb Public Library parking lots.

The Aug. 22 road closures include:

Lincoln Highway between First and Fourth streets at 3 p.m.

Second Street from the railroad tracks to Oak Street at 3 p.m.

Third Street from the railroad tracks to Oak Street at 3 p.m.

Locust Street between First and Fourth streets at 3 p.m.

Palmer Court between Second and Third streets at 10 a.m.

Embrey Lot at 5 p.m. A limited number of parking spaces will be open for Barb City Bagels customers.

City lots at Second and Grove streets and Fourth and Grove streets will remain open during Corn Fest. Street parking also will be available on Locust Street.