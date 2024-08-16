Wingstop to open in Sycamore Aug. 19

Wingstop, 2682 DeKalb Avenue, Sycamore, shown Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. Workers were out in front of the fast casual chicken joint Monday in preparation for an expected Aug. 19 soft opening. (Kelsey Rettke)

SYCAMORE – A new late-night option for those craving chicken wings will soon open in Sycamore.

Texas-based popular chain Wingstop is expected to open Aug. 19 at 2682 DeKalb Avenue in Sycamore, next to Paw Lickin’ Good in the Sycamore Hy-Vee shopping center.

The chicken restaurant will offer carryout and delivery from 11 a.m. to midnight daily, according to its website. Wings are cooked to order and can be tossed in almost a dozen different sauces. The wing restaurant first opened in 1994 and began to franchise in 1997, according to its website.

The Daily Chronicle is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@daily-chronicle.com .