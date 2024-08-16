Ollie’s bargain outlet opens in DeKalb

Ollie's Bargain Outlet, 2350 Sycamore Road Suite E, DeKalb, is now open. Shown here on July 20, 2024. (Kelsey Rettke)

DeKALB – A new bargain outlet store that offers everything from kitchen and bath items to pillows, clothing, toys and more has opened to customers in DeKalb.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, whose slogan promises “Good stuff cheap” is open at 2350 Sycamore Road, Suite E in DeKalb.

The store is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

