Corn Fest 2024 to highlight summer’s grand finale in DeKalb

FILE – North American Midway Entertainment set up the carnival last year in preparation for the weekend’s DeKalb Corn Fest. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKALB – It’s that time of year again: Corn Fest in DeKalb is back for its 47th year of fun and festivities.

The three-day festival, which runs Aug. 23 to 25, has all the makings for a summer grand finale, with carnival rides, food and games.

Plus, Corn Fest has long been touted by organizers as one of the last free-admission festivals in northern Illinois.

Crowds head down Lincoln Highway Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, during Corn Fest in downtown DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

Started in 1957 as a corn boil by Delmonte to give away free corn, the festival has grown over the years with more than 100,000 people attending each year, organizers said. The modern-day version came into existence in 1977 with vendors and live entertainment.

The festival will take place from 3 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, in downtown DeKalb, on Lincoln Highway between First and Fourth streets and Grove and Locust streets.

Among the traditions of the festival returning this year is the Chuck Siebrasse Corn Boil where free steamed corn is given out. It will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – or until supplies last – on Saturday at the corner of Fourth Street and Lincoln Highway.

Ethan Gama, from Willowbrook, gets after an ear of corn Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, during Corn Fest in downtown DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

The beer garden is a family-friendly venue with a viewing area for the main soundstage. It is open from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The cost to enter the beer garden is $10 per day or $25 for the weekend. Tickets for this area can be purchased at cornfest.com/tickets/. A free soundstage viewing area is available on Locust Street between Second and Third streets.

Connor Stoker, 8, and his dad Andrew, from DeKalb, ride one of the rides at the carnival during Corn Fest Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in downtown DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

Performing acts will include Matt Ripsch, Leroy Winn Power Trio and Mike & Joe on Friday; Austin Hopkins, Wait What?, Back Country Roads, Hi Infidelity and Sugar Ray on Saturday; and 2 Of Us, Rockin’ Moxie and 7th Heaven on Sunday.

Sponsors for this year’s event include Kunes Auto Group of Sycamore, Meta, ComEd, Budweiser, Budlight, Budlight Lime, OC Creative, Rock Valley Credit Union, Shaw Media, City of DeKalb, Midwest Tents & Events and Hy-Vee, among others.

For information on where to park, a map is available at cornfest.com.