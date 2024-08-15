Construction truck burglarized in rural DeKalb County; Crime Stoppers issues reward

An unoccupied construction truck was burglarized July 25 near Rich and Malta roads in rural DeKalb County – and DeKalb County Crime Stoppers wants to know who did it.

The burglary, in which multiple saws, saw blades and land-surveying tools were stolen, was identified as the organization’s “crime of the week” on Thursday in a news release.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered. Tips can be provided anonymously.

DeKalb County Crime Stoppers can be reached at 815-895-3272 or crimestoppers@dekalbcounty.org.