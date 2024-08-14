Irving Construction to celebrate 50 years in DeKalb

Irving Construction President Steve Irving (second from left) has his first start to construction when Dr. Fly issued him a certificate for organizing the renovation of an old barn into a theatre and classroom in 1971. Steve Irving went on to start Irving Construction Co. in 1974. (Photo provided by Sarah Chapman)

DeKALB – A longtime DeKalb staple in the development business is turning 50 this year.

Irving Construction Co., 1826 Sycamore Road, will celebrate its birthday on Thursday at Kishwaukee Country Club in DeKalb. Company representatives told Shaw Local News Network the private celebration was planning a fireworks show, so they wanted to let community members know to expect loud booms in the area.

Founded in 1974, company has worked across DeKalb County on numerous project builds and for Northern Illinois University and municipalities including DeKalb, Sycamore; park districts in Genoa, Waterman, Byron, DeKalb and Sycamore; eight school districts across the region and more.

Irving Construction counts among its portfolio highlights interior work on the DeKalb County Courthouse; construction of the DeKalb Police Department; Welsh Park in DeKalb; Castle Bank; DeKalb Clinic; Collins Dental Group; Oak Crest independent living facility; DeKalb Market Square; the historic Egyptian Theatre and more.

Irving Construction President Steve Irving (right) and Vice-President/Project Manager Shaun Chapman, pose for a picture at the job site of the new DeKalb Fire Station No. 4 at 1130 Malta Road in August 2024. (Photo provided by Sarah Chapman)

