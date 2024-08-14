Crackel: Get ready to rock and savor at the Sycamore Rib Rhythm & Brews Fest

Mark your calendars for Saturday, Aug. 24, because Sycamore is about to transform into the ultimate playground for music lovers and food enthusiasts alike!

The Sycamore Rib Rhythm & Brews Fest is back, promising a day filled with toe-tapping tunes, finger-licking ribs, and refreshing brews that will leave you craving more. As the sun sets over Sycamore, the festival grounds will come alive with the soulful sounds of local and regional bands that are ready to get your feet moving.

Headliner for this year’s festival is Mr. Myers Band. They perform “Caribbean Rock” – a mixture of Reggae, Calypso and World music and lots of originals. Kicking the show off is the Ryan Craig Band, which will perform a mix of country and rock with some originals! And DJ Kris will keep the beats pumping between bands. It’s a musical lineup designed to keep you dancing all day long!

But that’s not all. This festival is as much about the food as it is about the music.

The annual Sycamore Rib Rhythm & Brews Fest is back from 5 to 11 p.m. Aug. 24, 2024. The festival (shown here in this undated photo), features live music, craft beer and mouthwatering ribs in downtown Sycamore. (Photo provided by Sycamore Chamber of Commerce)

The Rib Rhythm & Brews Fest will feature a mouthwatering array of rib vendors that are sure to tantalize your taste buds. Whether you prefer your ribs sweet and sticky, spicy and tangy, or somewhere in between, you’ll find it all here. Sample the smoky perfection of Slow Smoke BBQ, Country Store & Catering, Hick’s BBQ, The Dirty Bird, and more! Each vendor brings their own special flair, ensuring that every bite is a delicious experience.

Of course, a festival wouldn’t be complete without a great selection of brews to wash down all that fantastic food. Enjoy a wide variety of craft beers and refreshing beverages.

This year’s Rib Rhythm & Brews Fest wouldn’t be possible without the support of our amazing sponsors. A huge shoutout goes to DeKalb Sycamore Chevrolet, Thomas Capital Group, Waste Management, Empower Wellness, Banner Up Signs, Keep Clean Laundry, and Shaw Media. Their commitment to our community helps keep the festival fun and accessible for everyone.

So gather your friends and family, and get ready for a day of incredible music, unbeatable food and good times. The Sycamore Rib Rhythm & Brews Fest is the perfect summer celebration you won’t want to miss.

Join us from 5 to 11 p.m. Aug. 24 for a day that promises to be full of rhythm, flavor and fun. See you there!