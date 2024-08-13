U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood to host DeKalb town hall Thursday

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, speaks Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at the Flewellin Memorial Library in Shabbona during a community conversation regarding the Prairie Band Nation Potawatomi Tribe land transfer. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, will be in DeKalb on Thursday for a town hall, and area community members are invited.

The public town hall will begin at 6 p.m. at DeKalb High School’s auditorium, 501 W. Dresser Road. Members of the public interested in attending are asked to RSVP via an online form found at tinyurl.com/2xkrk6xx. The form invites constituents to share among other things their names and any topics they are interested in hearing more from the Congresswoman about.

“We have held more than 55 town hall meetings since I came to Congress, and I look forward to our summer series every year,” Underwood said in a news release. “Listening to my constituents is one of the most important parts of my job, and understanding your top priorities helps me best represent you in Washington. I hope to see you there!”

DeKalb’s stop is one of four town halls Underwood has on her summer docket. She made stops in Joliet on Aug. 7 and Aurora on Aug. 8. She plans to be in the Illinois Valley at noon Saturday at the La Salle-Peru Township High School, 541 Chartres St., La Salle.

Underwood’s 14th District includes portions of DeKalb, DuPage, Kendall, La Salle and Will counties.