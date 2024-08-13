Sycamore church to host organ recital Aug. 18

Nicholas Hansen (Photo provided by the Evangelical Lutheran Church of St. John )

SYCAMORE – The Evangelical Lutheran Church of St. John will host an organ recital featuring parish music director Nicholas Hansen.

The free recital will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at the church, 26555 Brickville Road, Sycamore.

Hansen will perform music arranged by Johann Sebastian Bach, Dieterich Buxtehude, Maurice Duruflé, Felix Mendelssohn, Ralph Vaughan-Williams and Charles-Marie Widor. The recital also includes hymns and compositions created by Hansen.

Hansen studied music and organ at Concordia University Chicago. He received music minister certification from the “Director of Parish Music” program. Hansen began to work as the church’s parish music in January. His duties include organ playing, choir direction, and overseeing various musical activities.

For information, visit stjohnsycamore.org/organ-recital.