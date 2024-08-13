August 13, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsCrime & CourtsSportsBearsNewslettereNewspaperObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Genoa Lions Club installs new officers

By Shaw Local News Network
(Left to right); Genoa Lions Club president Gene Bradford and former Lions district governor Tami Verstraete

(Left to right); Genoa Lions Club president Gene Bradford and former Lions district governor Tami Verstraete (Photo provided by the Genoa Lions Clubs )

GENOA – The Genoa Lions Club recently installed its 2024-25 officers.

The installation was held June 19 at the Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

The installation was led by former Lions district governor Tami Verstraete. The officers are lions volunteers continuing Lions International’s community service legacy. The officers also received a candy bar.

The officers include Genoa Lions president Gene Bradford and Genoa Lions Aric Coleman, Paul Bafia, James Dreska, Todd Merritt, George Meckel, Ron Sheahan, Mike Dreska, Hector Felicano, and James Sanford.

Genoa Lions president Gene Bradford, Genoa Lions Todd Merritt, Hector Felicano, Mike Dreska, George Meckel, James Dreska, Aric Coleman, James Sanford, Ron Sheahan and Paul Bafia

Genoa Lions president Gene Bradford, Genoa Lions Todd Merritt, Hector Felicano, Mike Dreska, George Meckel, James Dreska, Aric Coleman, James Sanford, Ron Sheahan and Paul Bafia (Photo provided by the Genoa Lions Club )

Have a Question about this article?