DeKalb County property transfers: June 15-28, 2024

Joshua A. Pagles to Dennis L. and Lillian L. Powell, Lot at West Pine Circle, Genoa, $58,000.

Daniel and Rosemary Pinkston to Frederic J. Robin and Susan Sherwood, Residence at 119 Homewood Drive, Genoa, $233,000.

Green Ridge Associates LLC to NVR Inc., Lot at 612 E. Garfield St., Waterman, $21,218.

REO Funding Solutions IV LLC to NVR Inc., Lot at 1004 Holdeman Court, Sandwich, $20,888.89

Green Ridge Associates LLC to NVR Inc., Lot at 202 N. Cherry St., Waterman, $21,218.

Michael R. and Anne M. Burke to Chicago Title Land Trust 9002346015, Residence at 9 E. South Ave., Cortland, $275,000.

Amber Smith to Jeremiah D. Finley, Residence at 601 Tyler St., Genoa, $228,500.

Myron B. and Alexandria W. Kuropas to Ricardo and Andrea Lopez, Residence at 107 Ilehamwood Drive, DeKalb, $340,000.

Jonathon O. Merritt and Mary Katherine A. Schulz to Larry G. and Hollas A. Hamilton, Residence at 1121 Stafford St., DeKalb, $295,000.

Paulina Chavez to Samuel Wong, Lot at 1015 and 1017 Market St., DeKalb, $8,000.

Lorraine E. Oltendorf to Larry and Sandra Gordon, Residence at 23 Meadow Trail W., DeKalb, $192,000.

Finney Homes LLC to Anthony Thomas Vitek, Residence at 109 Winding Trail, Genoa, $274,900.

Kenneth A. and Jennifer L. Tillotson to Ronald S. and Jacquelyn W. Mazanowski, Residence at 3483 White Oak Drive, DeKalb, $325,000.

Michael J. and Abigail L. Emert to Megan Evans, Residence at 1611 Park Ave., Sycamore, $325,000.

Christopher and Anna M. Hostetler to Thomas and Judith S. Wisinski, Residence at 653 N. 11th St., DeKalb, $205,000.

NVR Inc. / Ryan Homes to Mitchell Theodore and Ashley Renee Rose, Residence at 610 W. Pleasant Ave., Sandwich, $308,465.

David L. Schrader to Alan and Christine Swanson, Residence at 1200 N. 14th St., DeKalb, $145,000.

Stephanie L. Boughton Trustee Trust to Mellissa A. Young, Residence at 6176 E. Sandwich Road, Big Rock, $600,000.

Reston Ponds Equities LLC to Shodeen Homes LLC, Lot at 1028 and 1020 Juniper Drive, Sycamore, $90,432.

Beverly I. Anderson Trust to Ivan Casillas, Residence at 225 Morrow St., Unit A, Somonauk, $226,000.

Ruth Hlebasko formerly known as Ruth Warczynski to Emilie Giardini By Judge, Residence at 344 W. Center St., Sandwich, $170,000.

Balloons Aloft LLC to 704 Church LLC, Commercial at 704 E. Church St., Sandwich, $272,500.

James and Tamie Wiltermood to Cameron and Janelle Nelson, Residence at 423 N. Pine St., Waterman, $235,000.

Brent and Pamela Bott to Istvan Jessica Semetis Dombi, Residence at 4083 W. Sandwich Road, Sandwich, $616,000.

Renee I. Bemis Trust to Mario Montoya Maltos and Erika B. Avalos Velos, Residence at 22640 Somonauk Road, Sycamore, $200,000.

Judith L. Sperling Dec’d By Executor to Katherine Ross, Residence at 715 Elm St., Sandwich, $207,000.

Jeffrey and Donna Wallace to Joseph Thomas Mikan, Residence at 15727 Swanson Road, Sycamore, $610,000.

Linda K. Colletti to Edward O’Connor, Residence at 326 Delcy Drive, DeKalb, $165,000.

Nathan Olson to Jessica J. Wild, Residence at 329 Knollwood Drive, DeKalb, $235,888.

Robert P. Abramson to Nicholas Diehl and Kaley Kavanaugh, Residence at 810 S. Linda Lane, Kingston, $272,000.

GT Assets LLC to TPLMAR LLC, Residence at 711 Watson Drive, Genoa, $180,000.

June Irene Kuusisto Dec’d By Executor to Lisa Lentz, Residence at Whipple Road, Sycamore, $155,000.

Jeffrey A. and Amber N. Myers to Arturo and Holly L. Cruz, Residence at 121 W. Susan Ave., Cortland, $280,000.

Elizabeth Titus By Attorney to Mary Cipra, Residence at 1602 Mayflower Drive, DeKalb, $320,000.

Jeffrey M. and Brandi L. Voight to Eric Focht, Residence at 218 W. Fernglen Ave., Cortland, $330,000.

NVR Inc. / Ryan Homes to Seanterrus and Ajha Scott Coleman, Residence at 1739 Goldenrod Turn, DeKalb, $318,990.

Russell Harrelson to Thomas Haley, Lot at Pearl Street, Kirkland, $125,000.

Donald R. and Carroll Watson Trusts Trustees to John Charles and Linda Watson, Residence at 35600 Myelle Road, Kingston, $115,000.

Richard L. and Lisa Grigsby and Bradley J. and Jill W. Hawk to Maria I. Cruz, Residence at 345-347 Cedar Court, DeKalb, $300,000.

Sarah J. Schoppe-Sullivan to Tariq Ahmed, Residence at 719 Blackstone Court, DeKalb, $230,000.

Christiana Olarinde to CDP Group LLC, Residence at 660 Kenwood Court, DeKalb, $192,000.

NVR Inc. / Ryan Homes to Aaron Kove Morris, Residence at 602 E. Garfield St., Waterman, $349,255.

NVR Inc. / Ryan Homes to Craig Diviak Baker and Brian James Baker, Residence at 612 W. Pleasant Ave., Sandwich, $374,800.

REO Funding Solutions IV LLC to NVR Inc., Residence at 1206 Briarwood Lane, Sandwich, $20,888.

MRJJ LLC to JJK 343 LLC, Farmland at 11275 Keslinger Road, DeKalb, $4,560,000.

Flatirons Self Storage V DST to SROA WS & C Pooling LLC, Commercial at 250 State Route 38, Malta, $1,327,754.63.

Flatirons Self Storage V DST to SROA WS & C Pooling LLC, Commercial at 190 and 10 W. Stephenie Drive, Cortland, $5,604,278.17.

Flatirons Self-Storage V DST to SROA WS & C Pooling LLC, Commercial at 214 Harvestore Drive, DeKalb, $2,050,437.70.

Flatirons Self-Storage V DST to SROA WS & C Pooling LLC, Commercial at 188, 202 and 206 Harvestore Drive, DeKalb, $9,231,792.10.

JW Roar Trust By Trustee to Taroko LLC, Farmland at Somonauk Road, DeKalb, $1,011,230.

Flatirons Self-Storage V DST to SROA WS & C Pooling LLC, Commercial at 2185 Gateway Drive, Sycamore.

Donna O’Brien Dec’d By Administrator to Kevin P. Sherri and Ann Kettner, Residence at 217 Charles St., Sycamore, $169,900.

Christopher A. Ramsey and Christine L. Foster to Justyna Anna Palasiewicz, Residence at 149 Terrace Drive, DeKalb, $245,000.

NVR Inc. / Ryan Homes to Kal-El Juan and Sabina Parra, Residence at 912 E. Garfield St., Waterman, $292,555.

Danny G. Walsberg II to Daniel J. Miedema, Residence at 3218 Sonoma Court, DeKalb, $226,000.

Devonaire Phoenix Investments LLC to NVR Inc., Lot at 358 Bantam St., DeKalb, $17,500.

Casa Investments LLC to Adan Sanchez, Residence at 2485 Pleasant St., DeKalb, $277,000.

Chicago Title Land Trust Company Trustee Trust 021435 to Lawrence R. and Stephanie L. Forsberg, Residence at 302 Dunkery Drive, Sycamore, $345,000.

Fish Properties LLC to Carissa Prim, Residence at 815 Water Stone Way, Malta, $290,000.

Frances M. Powers Dec’d to Kendra Larson, Residence at 341 Orchard Lane, Sycamore $235,000.

Bridges Of Rivermist Homeowners Association to Rivermist By Grainger LLC, Land at West Bethany Road, DeKalb, $438,080.

Richard J. and Cheryl A. Kossak to Jennifer Espitia, Residence at 480 E. DeKalb St., Somonauk, $315,000.

Daniel P. and Jennifer L. Springmire to Jordan and Anna K. Guihan, Residence at 1244 Darling Court, Sycamore, $427,500.

NVR Inc. / Ryan Homes to Michael Vincent Palumbo and Julia C. Hernandez, Residence at 810 Kennedy St., Waterman, $294,940.

Russell P. Freeman Dec’d By Admin to Robert S. Desbles, Residence at 230 N. Washington St., Genoa

Scott C. and Catherine Degroot to Tyler S. Cullins, Residence at 120 Terrace Court, Somonauk, $300,000.