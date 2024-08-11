Vocalist Deanna Tausch to perform with DeKalb Municipal Band on Aug. 13

Community members all around DeKalb area gather to listen to the DeKalb Municipal Band and to see fireworks at Hopkins Park in DeKalb Tuesday July 4, 2023 for the city's annual Fourth of July celebration. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

DeKALB – Vocalist Deanna Tausch will perform with the DeKalb Municipal Band, conducted by Kirk Lundbeck, at its second to last concert of the season Tuesday.

The free concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Dee Palmer Band Shell in Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road in DeKalb.

Tausch will sing “All the Things You Are,” “Cry Me a River” and “When You’re Smiling.”

Other musical numbers on the program include “Gaucho Carnival,” “On the Mall” and “The Syncopated Clock.”

Tausch, a native of Waterman, earned bachelor’s degrees in music education and vocal performance and a master’s degree in education from Northern Illinois University. She performed with the NIU Opera Theatre Chorus, NIU Chamber Choir and NIU Concert Choir.

Tausch founded the Musical Moments Early Childhood Music Class. She is a member of Cor Cantiamo and Young Naperville Singers as well as a church guest soloist. Tausch teaches early childhood and elementary school music for Kaneland School District 302.

For information, visit dekalbmunicipalband.com.