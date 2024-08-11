Sycamore developer wants to add more units to Old Mill Park condo complex

The Old Mill Park Condo Community on the southeast corner of North Main Street and Mt. Hunger Road in Sycamore Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

SYCAMORE – The owner of a Sycamore condominium complex is asking the city for permission to increase the number of units at multiple buildings in Old Mill Park, documents show.

Brian Grainger, a real estate broker with O’Neil Property Group, is the namesake of Grainger properties, which operates six different residential communities in Sycamore. He filed a petition to amend a special-use permit request that will go before Sycamore’s Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday. The commission meeting kicks off at 6 p.m. at the City Center, 308 W. State St.

In an Aug. 2 letter to City Manager Michael Hall, Director of Community Development John Sauter wrote that Grainger wants to increase the number of units inside 16 of the complex’s 21 buildings from four units to six in the second phase of his Old Mill Park development.

The request would build on the almost 19-acre complex.

“Mr. Grainger’s proposed development is considered medium density and, as such, the recommended density is three to six units per acre in accordance with the city’s 2021 Comprehensive Plan,” Sauter wrote. “While the addition of 32 additional units would result in a density slightly above the recommended three to six units per acre, it aligns with the goals and objectives of the Comp Plan. The density does not contradict the [Unified Development Ordinance’s] intent for [planned unit developments], nor would it be detrimental to neighboring residential and commercial areas.”

The owner of a Sycamore condominium complex is asking the city for permission to increase the number of buildings and units at Old Mill Park, documents show. Brian Grainger, a real estate broker with O’Neil Property Group, is the namesake of Grainger properties, which operates six different residential communities in Sycamore. Concept plans shown here were published by the City of Sycamore on Aug. 8, 2024, from Grainger Properties. (Site plans provided by City of Sycamore)

The amendment to Grainger’s request regarding the multifamily residential buildings would allow him to increase the number of residential units in the development. The complex sits at the northwest corner of Route 23 and Mount Hunger Road in Sycamore.

If his request were approved, Old Mill Park’s development would grow from 84 units to 116 units, according to city documents.

Sauter wrote that Grainger’s request has come “as a result of increasing interest from prospective buyers who desire smaller dwelling with the same amenities.”

The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission won’t have the final say, however. The request still would need approval from the Sycamore City Council.

If approved, the complex would have a mix of four-unit and six-unit buildings, plans show. All four-unit buildings would have two covered parking spaces and two outdoor spaces. In the six-unit buildings, the dwellings with two bedrooms also would be allowed two outdoor and two parking spaces.

The one-bedroom units in the larger buildings would be given one covered space and one outdoor space.

The complex would grow to 116 units and would have 53 guest parking spaces, according to city documents.

City officials asked Grainger to submit multiple traffic studies regarding the development. City staff reported that their findings showed westbound traffic on Mount Hunger Road would not impede traffic turning into the residential complex, according to city documents.

The Illinois Department of Transportation also requested modifications to the right of way along Route 23 near the residential complex, which Grainger will be responsible for, according to city documents.

Sauter wrote that the city does not have any issues with IDOT’s request.

“The city does not object to the requested paved pathway in lieu of the previously approved concrete sidewalk; however, maintenance of all paths and sidewalks will be the responsibility of the homeowners association in accordance with the previously approved development agreement,” Sauter wrote.

This story was edited at 4:15 p.m. Aug. 11, 2024, to correct an earlier version which misstated the project plans. The proposal seeks to add to the number of existing units in the complex, not the number of buildings.