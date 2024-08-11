Stage Coach Players solicits food pantry donations Aug. 13 and 20 in DeKalb

The Stage Coach Players theatre is located at 126 S. Fifth St. in DeKalb. (Shaw Local News Network)

DeKALB – The Stage Coach Players Community Outreach Program will host a toiletries and food collection to support Northern Illinois University’s Huskie Food Pantry.

The collection will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, and Tuesday, Aug. 20, in the back parking lot of the Stage Coach Theatre, 126 S. Fifth St., DeKalb.

Attendees can donate fresh food or nonperishable items. Nonperishable items being accepted include paper towels, soap, feminine products, toilet paper, toothpaste, cereal, spices, rice, pasta, jelly, canned fruits and vegetables, peanut butter, vegetable oil and boxed food mixes. Fresh food such as tofu, fruit, cheese, milk, bread, eggs, butter and vegetables also will be accepted.

Participants can donate nonperishable items at the first collection. The fresh food donations will be accepted during the second collection.

For information, visit niu.edu/food-pantry, call 815-758-1940, or visit stagecoachplayers.com.