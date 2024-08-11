50 Men Who Cook in DeKalb treats guests to another helping in event’s 20th year

Grace Hoste, 8, of Sycamore helps put lime shavings on a key lime dessert during the 20th anniversary of 50 Men Who Cook, an annual fundraiser hosted by CASA DeKalb County at the Barsema Alumni and Visitors Center at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

DeKALB – Sycamore resident Travis Shaffer has long believed there’s more than one way to make sloppy joe.

So, he tweaked the original recipe and put his own spin on it.

“The secret is a cream cheese filling that gives it that little extra zing,” Shaffer said. “I felt like sloppy joe needed a little bit of a facelift, a little bit extra. It’s time to step up the sloppy joe game.”

Shaffer was among eight professional chefs and 47 amateur chefs competing over the weekend in the 20th annual 50 Men Who Cook, a fundraising event put on by Court-Appointed Special Advocates DeKalb County.

Chef Andrew Almburg, who was voted best entrée in 2019, dishes out his side dish of Texas corn during the 20th anniversary of 50 Men Who Cook, an annual fundraiser hosted by CASA DeKalb County at the Barsema Alumni and Visitors Center at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

The event returned to Northern Illinois University’s Barsema Alumni and Visitors Center offering guests a sampling of home-cooked favorites, cash bar, entertainment and raffles.

New this time included a photo booth and some first-time chefs.

The event aimed to give guests a fun summer evening to remember, with proceeds benefiting CASA DeKalb County. The nonprofit provides court-appointed special advocates for area families, specifically children who have experienced abuse or neglect.

During the event, each chef is entered into a category: appetizer, side dish, entrée, dessert and professional chefs. The dish they are tasked with preparing as part of the competition must correspond accordingly. Within each category, chefs will compete for awards.

Shaffer acknowledged he had a lot of competition, and said he thought his chances of winning were slim to none. For him, that didn’t take away from the fun, though.

Saturday’s event made for Shaffer’s third time competing.

“I never seem to win, but I keep trying,” Shaffer said. “I’m also on the board for CASA. So, it’s a great event. It’s not about winning and losing. It’s about having some fun and supporting CASA.”

CASA Executive Director Joan Olson said guests tend to have positive things to share about their experiences at 50 Men Who Cook.

“The food is unbelievably good,” Olson said. “These guys know how to cook. We’re talking obviously, about the professionals who are professionally trained or the amateurs who just clearly love to cook, love to come up with great dishes, sometimes with a twist to them. So, I think, first and foremost, when people think about 50 Men Who Cook, they think about what wonderful food they can experience during a beautiful summer evening. It’s a great way to end your summer.”

Sycamore resident Alex Murcia, 11, was enjoying a cup of leek and potato soup with bacon.

“It was really good,” Alex Murcia said.

Alex’s mother, Ashley Murcia, said she’s never made this particular soup before.

“I make soups at home,” Ashley Murcia said. “I have actually never made the kids potato soup at home. But I think that that’s a good combination of things that you [Alex] tend to like together.”

Ashley Murcia said she may try to make the soup at home after having attended this event.

“My family has a potato soup recipe that my mother used to make,” Ashley Murcia said. “It might be something that I will start to try and introduce to them.”

Davis Junction resident Jake Warner said wanted to come out to DeKalb in support CASA DeKalb County’s 50 Men Who Cook.

This year made for his sixth time competing in the event.

“It’s easy to cook a lot of,” Warner said. “That’s a benefit. Also it’s very tasty. I’m hoping to take home the first place finish in the side dish category.”

Warner said his favorite part about the event is seeing how the community comes together for CASA DeKalb County.

“I like seeing so many people volunteer their time, work hard to create all this food to support a good cause,” he said.

Organizers said the event usually draws between 400 and 500 people to take part in the festivities.

Olson said she’s thrilled by this year’s turnout for 50 Men Who Cook.

“We have pre-sold more tickets than we ever have in the 19 previous years,” Olson said.

Sponsors for this year’s event included Shaw Media, Old National Bank, FNBO, Crum-Halsted Insurance and Risk Management, First State Bank, Lehan Drugs and Illinois Community Credit Union, among others.

Awards

Appetizer:

First place – Dan Pavelich

Second place – Ray Hernandez

Thid place – David Brannstrom

Side Dish:

First place – Brent McConnaughay

Second place – Andrew Almburg

Third place – Doug Breunlin

Entrée/Main Dish:

First place – Wesley Lyons

Second place – Travis Shaffer

Third place – Mike Verbic/Mike Rothamer

Dessert:

First place – Gavin Williams

Second place – Austin Schroeder

Third place – Connor Hoste

Professional Chefs:

People’s Choice Award – Cole Hookham, Obscurity

Food Critic’s Awards:

First place – Cole Hookham, Obscurity

Second place – Gabriel Huerta, Art & Alma’s

Third place – Jordan Vaughn, Pizza, Beer & Whiskey