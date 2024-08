The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce welcoming Exclusive Heat, Inc. (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the opening of Exclusive Heat Inc. and welcomed it as a member.

Chamber staff, board and community members, and ambassadors celebrated the opening and joined the chamber for a ribbon-cutting July 19.

Exclusive Heat Inc., 2211 Sycamore Road, DeKalb, offers the newest sneakers and latest streetwear fashion.

For information, call 708-359-5298 or visit exclusiveheatinc.com.