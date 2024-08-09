Downtown DeKalb Birthday Bash Sunday for local businesses

Welcome to the City of DeKalb sign along Route 38 in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – Downtown DeKalb merchants will host a Birthday Bash for businesses to celebrate their birthdays as part of the final Summer Sunday event.

The event will be from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 11 in downtown DeKalb.

Attendees can receive goodies, treats, specials and giveaway raffles. Live music and food will be provided. Food vendors include Sweet Buttons, Main Squeeze and Keep It Poppin’.

Business milestone birthdays include:

Cracker Jax: 40 years

S.O.A.S.: 40 years

Lincoln Inn: 30 years

Ducky’s Formal Wear: 25 years

Kid Stuff: 25 years

Barb City Bagels: 10 years

The Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., also will hold a screening of the movie “Monsters University” at 1 p.m. Aug. 11. Admission to the screening is free.