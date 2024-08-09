Author fair set for Aug. 10 in DeKalb

DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host its annual author fair for local authors to showcase their work.

The free fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 10 in the library’s main lobby, 309 Oak St.

Patrons can meet local authors, learn about recent publications, ask questions, and listen to book excerpts. A presentation will be led by eight authors in the lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room. Book copies also will be available to buy.

The presentations schedule and booth locations include:

10 a.m.: “Cross Examination, Closing Argument, and Credibility: How to Write Compelling Crime Fiction” Donna Kathryn Kelly, Booth One

10:30 a.m.: “Add Author Spots to Your Marketing Plan” Victoria Hyla Maldonado, Booth Two

11 a.m.: “How the Muse is a Lie” Bree M. Lew, Booth Three

11:30 a.m.: “How Belonging Creates and Enables Community” Rita Yerkes, Booth Four

Noon: “Osmosis” Larry Howlett, Booth Six

12:30 p.m.: “Writing an Interactive Novel” Lea Anne Stoughton, Booth Eight

1 p.m.: “Touring World War Two Battlefields in Europe” Robert Mueller, Booth Nine

1:30 p.m.: “Why do so many people hate poetry these days?” and “Poems I guarantee you will Like” Sven Hansen, Booth Five

Bambi Harris, Booth Seven

Gloria Alter, Ed.D., Booth 10

10 a.m. to noon: Doug Fisher; noon to 2 p.m. Terry Soltow, Booth 11

10 a.m. to noon: Liz Botts; noon to 2 p.m.: Trevor Murrey, Booth 12

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.