August 09, 2024
Author fair set for Aug. 10 in DeKalb

By Shaw Local News Network
DeKalb Public Library in DeKalb.

DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host its annual author fair for local authors to showcase their work.

The free fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 10 in the library’s main lobby, 309 Oak St.

Patrons can meet local authors, learn about recent publications, ask questions, and listen to book excerpts. A presentation will be led by eight authors in the lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room. Book copies also will be available to buy.

The presentations schedule and booth locations include:

  • 10 a.m.: “Cross Examination, Closing Argument, and Credibility: How to Write Compelling Crime Fiction” Donna Kathryn Kelly, Booth One
  • 10:30 a.m.: “Add Author Spots to Your Marketing Plan” Victoria Hyla Maldonado, Booth Two
  • 11 a.m.: “How the Muse is a Lie” Bree M. Lew, Booth Three
  • 11:30 a.m.: “How Belonging Creates and Enables Community” Rita Yerkes, Booth Four
  • Noon: “Osmosis” Larry Howlett, Booth Six
  • 12:30 p.m.: “Writing an Interactive Novel” Lea Anne Stoughton, Booth Eight
  • 1 p.m.: “Touring World War Two Battlefields in Europe” Robert Mueller, Booth Nine
  • 1:30 p.m.: “Why do so many people hate poetry these days?” and “Poems I guarantee you will Like” Sven Hansen, Booth Five
  • Bambi Harris, Booth Seven
  • Gloria Alter, Ed.D., Booth 10
  • 10 a.m. to noon: Doug Fisher; noon to 2 p.m. Terry Soltow, Booth 11
  • 10 a.m. to noon: Liz Botts; noon to 2 p.m.: Trevor Murrey, Booth 12

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.

