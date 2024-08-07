DeKalb credit union reopens after bank robbery

DeKalb police mark bags outside the Illinois Community Credit Union Wednesday, July 31, 2024, as they investigate a morning bank robbery in the facility at 1500 Barber Greene Road in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – A DeKalb credit union has reopened fully to customers after a bank robbery reported about a week ago, officials with Illinois Community Credit Union said.

The credit union, 1500 Barber Greene Road, reopened fully Monday, a bank official said in a statement provided to Shaw Local News Network.

“No one was harmed during the incident. We are working with law enforcement to ensure the safety and security of our employees, members, and the general public,” Adam Ferguson, credit union vice president of operations, said in a statement.

After the reported robbery, the credit union’s DeKalb location remained closed July 31 while DeKalb police investigated. The branch offered drive-up services only the remainder of the week, and then reopened fully Monday.

“We wish to thank our community for the outpouring of concern and well wishes we have received. Our primary mission is to serve our members and our community and will continue to do so,” Ferguson said in a statement.

DeKalb police have not arrested anyone in connection to the robbery as of Tuesday morning. Authorities previously said they believe any alleged suspects likely fled before police arrived after the reported robbery around 8:21 a.m. July 31.

DeKalb police previously released a description of the man they suspect as the robber. Police said the man was armed and demanded money.

The man was described by police as about 5-feet, 10 inches tall, wearing camouflage clothing, an orange vest and large black package, according to a news release from the police department.