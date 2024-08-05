Egyptian Theatre to host back-to-school resource fair

DeKalb-based School Tool Box, along with $15,000 donated by First State Bank and the Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Cadillac dealership in Sycamore, put together school supply boxes tailored to fit the needs of students in Districts 427 and 428. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – The Egyptian Theatre will host a screening of the movie “Monsters University” and Back-to-School Resource Fair for residents to prepare for the upcoming school year.

The free event will be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 11 at the theater, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

The doors to the theater open at 12:15 p.m. The fair will be held prior to screening. The fair features information and resources from the DeKalb County Health Department, the Department of Children and Family Services, the DeKalb Public Library, and Amy’s Schoolhouse.

The Egyptian Theatre is owned and operated by the Preservation of Egyptian Theatre Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.