DeKalb library to host ‘Line Dance Surprise’ event Aug. 11

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a “Line Dance Surprise” event for patrons to learn various dance styles.

The free event will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 11 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Participants can learn Latin fusion and hip-hop inspired dance moves. The event will be led by Becca Steger, a ballroom blitz dance instructor. Children ages 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Scheduled breaks and cold drinks will be provided. No registration is required to attend. Because of limited space, the event is first-come, first-served.

For information, contact stormye@dkp.org or 815-756-9568, ext. 3310.