20 years of 50 Men Who Cook in DeKalb County

Conni Villella, Joe Villella and Grace Ingersoll stand with Dylan Ingersoll during the 2023 50 Men Who Cook fundraiser. (Photo Provided by CASA DeKalb County)

DeKALB – An organization known for advocating for children who have experienced abuse or neglect in DeKalb County will host the 20th rendition of its signature fundraising event Saturday in DeKalb.

That fundraiser, 50 Men Who Cook, was first held in 2005, after board members of the nonprofit organization that champions children going through difficult situations at home came up with the idea.

Jill Olson, executive director for Court Appointed Special Advocates for children in DeKalb County, commonly known as CASA DeKalb County, has seen the unique fundraiser go from an idea to an anticipated community event. She said board members had heard about a cooking competition fundraiser, and tweaked the concept to fit their vision.

“It just kind of evolved, and we came up with the concept of 50 Men Who Cook. And we invited our friends and family members, and people that we knew, guys that like to cook and said, ‘OK, we’re going to have this competition, it’s going to be a fundraising event for [CASA DeKalb County]. What do you think?’ From the very beginning people just loved it,” Olson said. “The first year we held the event at the Kishwaukee Country Club, which was lovely, but we realized we were going to outgrow that space, so we started the second year at the Barsema Visitor Center and we’ve been there ever since.”

From 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, at Northern Illinois University Barsema Alumni and Visitors Center, 231 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb, at least 50 area men will serve a dish of their choosing to hundreds of hungry patrons.

Brent Olson, right, has served as a chef for 50 Men Who Cook for 17 years. The brother of CASA DeKalb County's Executive Director said he enjoys the sense of friendly competition between chefs. (Photo Provided by CASA DeKalb County)

Toward the end of the event, diners will be asked to vote for their favorite dishes. The chefs who receive the most votes in their chosen category are rewarded with a special chef’s apron.

Single tickets to the event cost $45, but buying two or more tickets reduces the individual ticket price to $40. Tickets can be bought online at casadekalb.org/50menwhocook.

Ted Rosenow, an 18-year member of the organization’s board, said his favorite memory from the fundraiser is when won first place in the dessert category. Hosting a virtual version of the event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic was a close second, he said.

“Being a cook is a commitment, but it is very rewarding when someone comes back for seconds and thirds of your dish,” Rosenow wrote in an email to Shaw Local News Network. “It is great to reconnect with the chefs each year and see people enjoying themselves!”

Gavin Williams, Ted Rosenow, and Doug Breunlin were among the best chefs in 2018. That year, Rosenow, center, won first place in the dessert category. (Photo Provided by CASA DeKalb County)

Ray Hernandez has been a CASA DeKalb County board member for 3 ½ years, and on Saturday he’ll make his fourth appearance as a chef.

In 2021, his first year competing, he won first place in the side dish category for his Mexican street corn.

“It was completely unexpected and I simply wanted to make a dish that everyone would enjoy. Winning my category earned my very own personalized chef jacket which I proudly wear every year,” Hernandez wrote an email.

Ray Hernandez and Mat Wantland prepare food during the 2022 50 Men Who Cook fundraiser. (Photo provided by CASA DeKalb County)

Olson, Rosenow and Hernandez said they’re all proud to be a part of 50 Men Who Cook, and are thankful for the support the fundraiser has received.

Saturday’s event will be the 20th rendition of the fundraiser – a fact not lost to Olson.

“In the world of fundraising events that’s pretty unusual, so we’re very proud of the fact this event was started by our organization back in 2005, and it’s just grown and now it’s been a successful event year after year,” Olson said.

Professional chefs, including Tapa La Luna Chef Jacob Breen, Faranda’s Chef Anthony McMahon and others will compete in a professional category, while amateurs will compete separately.

Hernandez thinks the fundraiser has done well because of the host organization’s connection to the community.

“It’s a direct reflection of the strong community ties and support CASA has garnered over the past two decades,” Hernandez wrote. “Each year, 50 Men Who Cook grows in popularity and with that, the awareness of CASA’s mission expands. We are making a difference in the lives of abused and neglected children while also bringing the community together with thoughtful dishes and tasty food.”