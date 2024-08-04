DeKalb native talks plans for new Wreckroom

Wreckroom DeKalb, shown here July 8, 2024, confirmed via a social media post its owners have signed a lease for 901 Lucinda Ave., Unit G, DeKalb, and plans to hold a soft opening Aug. 22, 2024. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – A DeKalb native said he’s excited to soon be able to offer the community a new spot in Village Commons: Wreckroom, where patrons can smash inanimate objects to let off steam, or just for fun.

The establishment, located at 901 Lucinda Ave., Unit G, is planning a soft opening Aug. 22, so long as city approval of a special use permit is granted.

Miles Mapes, managing partner for Wreckroom DeKalb, said he’s looking forward to growing a business in his hometown.

“I’m born and raised in DeKalb,” Mapes said. “My family’s been in DeKalb for three generations now. I’m the third [generation] and I previously booked live music in this town prior to COVID through the House Cafe and Fatty’s Pub and Grille. I’ve always had a heart for entertainment and for things that are beneficial to our community. To me, it made sense to put this business in DeKalb.”

A wreckroom is a contained secure space for people to smash items such as cups, bowls, small electronics and even TVs. Those who venture into the new space can also try their hand retro video gaming and partake in rage splatter.

“A lot of people find it in some ways a little therapeutic. Most people find it a really fun kind of alternative activity.” — Miles Mapes

“A lot of people find it in some ways a little therapeutic,” Mapes said. “Most people find it a really fun kind of alternative activity.”

Mapes said a special use permit from the city is required under municipal code because the business will operate as an amusement establishment.

His permit request is expected to appear before the DeKalb Planning and Zoning Commission Aug. 5. City Council approval also is required, with a vote expected Aug. 12.

Mapes said that working with the city of DeKalb has gone smoothly.

“They’ve been really great to work with through this process,” Mapes said. “They’ve guided us a lot in the different buildings that they feel would be the best fit for this business and for the community.”

Mapes said wreckroom fans generally have positive things to share about their experiences.

“A lot of people find it in some ways a little therapeutic,” Mapes said. “Most people find it a really fun kind of alternative activity.”

Mapes said it’s clear that wreckrooms have become all the rage in today’s world.

“Me and my partner had talked about this pre-COVID and, naturally, that kind of ruined [the] entertainment business for a while,” he said. “They blew up for a little bit and then they lost their steam and they they’ve been popping up more post-COVID. I think it’s really people in this day and age, if you look, statistically are looking for more alcohol-free and unique activities.”

Wreckroom DeKalb has projected hours of operation from 3 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. The establishment is closed Monday through Wednesday, except by appointment.