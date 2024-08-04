Cortland man indicted by Illinois grand jury for having materials depicting child sex abuse

Robert S. Welch, 44, of Cortland, was charged March 11 with 10 counts of possession of materials, including videos and images, depicting child sex abuse, according to the indictment filed in Lee County July 12, 2024. He told a DeKalb County judge on July 30, 2024, that he turned himself in to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office July 29 after learning he had a warrant out for his arrest. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)

SYCAMORE – A Cortland man was indicted by a statewide grand jury this month after an investigation by the Illinois Attorney General’s Office alleged he had multiple materials on his computer that depicted child sex abuse, according to DeKalb County court records.

Robert S. Welch, 44, was charged March 11 with 10 counts of possession of materials, including videos and images, depicting child sex abuse, according to the indictment filed in Lee County July 12.

The statewide grand jury is located in Lee County, though Welch faces charges in DeKalb County.

He appeared before Circuit Court Judge Joseph Pedersen Tuesday for a pretrial release hearing. Welch told the judge he turned himself in Monday to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Prosecutors with the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a petition to deny release to Welch, records show.

“I understand you weren’t aware that they’re seeking detention, but now that you are aware, do you want time to discuss with your attorney what is going to occur during this detention hearing or whether there’s evidence you want presented?” Pedersen asked Welch.

“I’m not really sure what to do,” Welch said in response. “I turned myself in once I learned there was a warrant for my arrest yesterday morning.”

Pedersen set the ruling over to Wednesday to give the DeKalb County Public Defender’s Office time to prepare their response to the petition.

If convicted of the Class 2 felonies, Welch could face seven years in prison.

Pedersen is expected to hear the petition at 1 p.m. Wednesday.