Sycamore crash sends 2 from Aurora to hospital

DeKalb County Sheriff’s squad car vehicle in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

SYCAMORE – Two people from Aurora were hospitalized with injuries Friday after a traffic crash in Sycamore Township, authorities said.

DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a crash at 11:14 a.m. at Peace Road south of Freed Road.

A 2011 Chevy Malibu driven by a 45-year-old Aurora man was headed south on Peace Road, south of Freed Road, when the driver left the road “and overcorrected,” sheriff’s deputies wrote in a Friday news release.

The Malibu then struck the guardrail of a bridge and went into the northbound lane, striking a 2024 GMC Sierra driven by a 76-year-old man from Genoa.

The Sierra was headed north on Peace Road and its driver tried to avoid the Malibu, but both vehicles collided, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The Malibu’s driver and passenger, 47, also from Aurora, were taken by Sycamore paramedics to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb with injuries.

The Sierra’s occupants did not report injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both vehicles sustained damage and were towed from the crash site. All occupants wore their seatbelts at the time of the crash, authorities said.

The driver of the Malibu was cited by the sheriff’s office for improper lane usage.