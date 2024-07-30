Sycamore greenlights $200K for paving, road repairs

Sycamore City Hall Council Chamber in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

SYCAMORE – Contracts for two construction projects, each worth more than $100,000, recently were approved by the Sycamore City Council, according to city documents.

One project will focus on concrete spot repairs in and around the city, while the other is for road paving.

Sycamore City Manager Michael Hall said the city received a bid for the 2024 concrete spot repair project that was $23,463 under the city’s project estimate.

“The bids ranged from [$104,000] approximately to [$160,000] approximately. The engineer’s estimate was $127,680.65,” Hall said.

The council unanimously approved a contract to the lowest bidder, Davis Concrete Construction Co., for $104,217 on July 15.

The Monee-based construction company will be responsible for the replacement of curbs, gutters, sidewalks and landscaping at various locations in the city, according to city documents.

The spot replacement project is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, but the paving of a city boulevard could take until Oct. 11 to be completed, according to city documents.

In the same meeting the City Council approved the concrete project, officials also unanimously approved awarding a $105,489 contract to Crystal Lake-based Curran Contracting for the 2024 Bill Johnson Boulevard paving project.

The project will include the milling, paving and restriping of Bill Johnson Boulevard between California and Maple streets.

In a July 9 email to Hall, Sycamore engineer Mark Bushnell wrote that the boulevard provides public and private parking as well as loading areas for businesses along Route 64.

“This project is small in scope and has a tight timeframe and needs to be coordinated with local businesses,” Bushnell wrote.