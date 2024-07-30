DeKalb library to host game exchange Aug. 3

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a game exchange for patrons to exchange and take home games, puzzles, video games and more.

The exchange will be held at 3 p.m. Aug. 3 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The free is intended for adults and teens ages 16 and older.

Attendees will be able to exchange games in very good to excellent condition with all its pieces, according to the library.

Participants will be limited to three games. Games can be dropped off at the adult services desk. Accepted games include video and children’s games, chess, checkers, puzzles, Monopoly, Clue, Trivial Pursuit, Wordle, Catan, Connect 4, and Battleship. Due to limited available games, the exchange is first-come, first-served. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email leahh@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2112.