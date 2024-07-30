Animal rescuer Lee Asher to speak Nov. 3 in DeKalb

The exterior of the Egyptian Theatre, including the newly constructed addition on the left. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKALB – The Egyptian Theatre will host a speaking event featuring The Asher House founder Lee Asher.

The event will be held at 5 p.m. Nov. 3 at the theater, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

Asher will discuss his struggles, failures, and successes to build one of the country’s largest animal sanctuaries, according to a news release. He also intends to encourage attendees to use their struggles as a positive change catalyst. Asher is an animal rescue community figure. He also has raised animal welfare awareness and inspired individuals to make a difference in needy animals lives.

The theater will donate $2 from every ticket to Oaken Acres Wildlife Center. Oaken Acres Wildlife Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing orphaned and injured wild animals care to be returned to their native habitat.

Tickets cost $27. To buy tickets, visit egyptiantheatre.org, call 815-758-1225, or visit the Egyptian Theatre box office.

The Egyptian Theatre is owned and operated by the Preservation of Egyptian Theatre Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.