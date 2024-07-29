July 29, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsCrime & CourtsSportsBearsNewslettereNewspaperObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Hillmann Pediatric Therapy to offer school year prep for children with special needs

By Shaw Local News Network
DeKalb Public Library in DeKalb.

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will partner with Hillmann Pediatric Therapy to host a “Life and Leisure for Children with Special Needs” program to help school-aged youth prepare for the school year.

The program will be held at 4 p.m. Aug. 1 in the library’s Story and Activity Room, 309 Oak St.

The free program is intended for children ages 9 to 14.

Patrons will be able to get organized for school. The program includes activities and tips designed for the children’s needs. Attendees must bring a backpack and a one and a half-inch binder. Children must be accompanied by a parent. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.

Have a Question about this article?