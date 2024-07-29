Hillmann Pediatric Therapy to offer school year prep for children with special needs

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will partner with Hillmann Pediatric Therapy to host a “Life and Leisure for Children with Special Needs” program to help school-aged youth prepare for the school year.

The program will be held at 4 p.m. Aug. 1 in the library’s Story and Activity Room, 309 Oak St.

The free program is intended for children ages 9 to 14.

Patrons will be able to get organized for school. The program includes activities and tips designed for the children’s needs. Attendees must bring a backpack and a one and a half-inch binder. Children must be accompanied by a parent. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.