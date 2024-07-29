DeKalb County property transfers: July 8-14, 2024

ACLA Properties LLC to Budijanto Tjahjadi, Residence at 1123 Lewis St., DeKalb, $625,000.

Jospeh W. and Heidi M. Lacefield to Tyler and Mallory Gagiardi, Residence at 470 Prairie View Lane, Hinckley, $439,000.

NVR Inc. / Ryan Homes to Natalia Guzman, Residence at 904 Chestnut Circle, Sandwich, $317,330.

Dennis Horazak Trustee Snow Timbler Trust to Eduardo Quintero, Residence at 53 E. Railroad Ave., Cortland, $95,000.

Maura Beattie to Zoheir Saadi and Jennifer Cerutti, Residence at 950 Penny Lane, Sycamore, $195,000.

Matthew Stearns to Viengnapha Jones, Residence at 981 Constance Lane, Unit F, Sycamore, $190,000.

Teresa Bossert Trustee Trust to EK Land LLC, Land at 503 Preserve Drive, Genoa, $32,000.

Joseph G and Ttiffnay L. Ball to Cheryl A. Johnson, Residence at 709 Redwood Court, Genoa, $250,000.

Kevin Theisen to Bile Anobian, Commercial at 217 N. Sixth St., DeKalb, $135,000.

Douglas Allen Klump to Sean Vincent and Danielle Burke, Residence at 329 Eli Barnes Court, Sycamore, $325,000.

GT Assets LLC to Shawn and Katelyn Haynes, Residence at 218 Robinson St., Genoa, $130,000.

Richard A. and Cynthia M. Schultz to Federico Garcia Sanchez, Residence at 928 N. Ninth St., DeKalb, $190,000.

Gavin J. and Kailee L. Whitley to Cristian Girolamo and Faith Bateman, Residence at 220 E. Kirke Gate, Lee, $145,000.

REO Funding Solutions IV LLC to NVR Inc., Residence at 611 W. Pleasant Ave., Sandwich, $20,888.89

REO Funding Solutions IV LLC to NVR Inc., Residence at 1003 Holdeman Court, Sandwich, $20,888.89

Elizabeth A. Wirsing to Tawakkul Business Solutions LLC / Stonehenge, Residence at 1504 Stonehenge Drive Unit 6-B, Sycamore, $150,000.

Mark A. and Cheryl A. Salerno to John H. Bennett, Residence at 225 S. Seventh St., DeKalb, $160,000.

Garrett James Jackson to Cameron and Megan Spragg, Residence at 414 Jefferson St., Malta, $245,000.

Lawrence L. and Judith A. Jensen to David Jackson and Annemarie Tomlinson, Residence at 1251 Deer Run Trail, Sandwich, $356,000.

Loras W. Schuster to Milagros Irizarry, Residence at 973 Constance Lane, Unit B, Sycamore, $160,000.

NVR Inc. / Ryan Homes to Jed D. and Yusemi M. Wheeler, Residence at 702 Wilson St., Waterman, $295,640.

Patrick M. and Jessica A. Klein to Catherine Leigh Amber, Residence at 2308 Surrey St., Sycamore, $415,000.

Ryan Dean and Sherry Jill Skinner to Sandra T. Cook Trustee Trust, Residence at 1208 Briarwood Lane, Sandwich, $379,900.

Steven and Claudia Percic to David and Mechelle M. Kruse, Residence at 965 Prairie View Drive, Somonauk, $510,000.

Glenda C. Bobo Dec’d By Heirs to Luis Alberto Jorge Diaz, Residence at 815 Sunnymeade Trail, DeKalb, $250,000.

Christopher M. and Elizabeth C. Hill to Alex A. Bejarano and Joselin Garcia, Residence at 1462 Legacy Drive, Unit 3, DeKalb, $230,000.

Matthew W. and Carea L. Braasch to Roberto Gonzalez and Valeria Cruz, Residence at 53 W. Carol Ave., Cortland, $270,000.

George P. Sullivan Trust Trustee to Hangar Right LLC, Residence at 1161 Glidden Ave., DeKalb, $220,000.

The English Tea Company LLC to Umair Khan, Apartment Building at 141 and 143 John St., DeKalb, $270,000.

Old Mill Park By Grainger LLC to Steven and Sherry Baylor, 13 Briden Lane, Sycamore, $502,197.

Victoria Logsdon to Michael J. and Cassidy T. Tully, Residence at 114 N. Stott St., Genoa, $220,000.

Federal National Mortgage Assn By Atty to Eric Carlson and Christine Pikulski, Residence at 612 Leonard Ave., DeKalb, $245,000.

Stephanie Karolewicz to Michael A. and Mikaela V Keeney; Toni R. Vanlaarhoven, Residence at 661 Sterling Court, DeKalb, $226,500.

Habitat For Humanity of DeKalb County Inc. to Curtis and Michelle Ramey, Residence at 406 S. Fourth St., Malta, $250,000.

Habitat For Humanity of DeKalb County Inc. to Carmelo Gonzalez, Residence at 308 Spring St., Kingston, $300,000.

Kishwaukee Bible Church to 207 Properties LLC, Commercial at 207 West State St., Sycamore, $300,000.

Alexander W. Nerad to Ray Weeks Jr. and Debora A. Weeks, Residence at 312 N. Blue Jay St., Cortland, $270,000.

William Vodden to Jesus Oliva Salas and Ruth Angelica Oliva, Residence at 1527 Hulmes Drive, DeKalb, $135,000.

Shane and Kimberly Susina to Carolina S. Chavez, Residence at 236 W. Fernglen Ave., Cortland, $297,500.

Fowler Farm Development LLC to Kyle Scott Akins, Mary Katherine McConnaughay, Residence at 1976 Galloway Court, Sycamore, $170,000.

Michelle R. Samuels to Devin Andrew and Alexis Stephanie Nolley, Residence at 1018 Commercial St., Sycamore, $269,000.

217 Franklin LLC to Royal Ridge Realty LLC, Commercial at 850 Pappas Drive, DeKalb, $1,380,000.

Bradley and Nicole M. Sickafoose to Michael Burton and Leah Rachelle Kragskow, Residence at 526 N. Loves Road, Cortland, $140,000.

Charles M. Henson to Laura Lynn Ortega, Residence at 2023 Frantum Road, Unit D, Sycamore, $206,000.

Martin E. and Christine Beltz and April Lynne Flury to Karen Frederici, Residence at 1516 Kennicott Court, Unit 2D 63-8, Sycamore, $181,000.

Lisa Fabrizius Trust to Maria Pena, Residence at 219 Ashwood Drive, Sycamore, $357,500.

Kristina N. Marbutt to Kevin Marshall, Residence at 128 Tilton Park Drive, DeKalb, $198,000.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Patrick J. Ostrom, Residence at 801 Croatian Court, Sycamore, $279,000.

Michael A. Konicek Trustee Trust to Brent C. and Pamela S. Bott, Residence at 975 Prairie View Drive, Somonauk, $535,000.

U.S. Bank National Association to Classic Investments LLC, Residence at 2725 Gurler Road, Malta, $183,500.

Greenspring Capital Management LLC Admin Trust RMH 2023-1 Trust to Jason A. Green, Residence at 394 Ash Court, DeKalb, $190,000.

Eric and Kristin Taft to Jenkins Rego, Residence at 233 W. Cortland Center Road, Cortland, $210,000.

David W. Moore to Kristina N. Marbutt, Residence at 462 W. Knolls St., DeKalb, $273,000.