DeKalb church to host Aruna Run and Walk Aug. 3 to benefit human trafficking victims

DeKALB – Christ Community Church will host the second annual Aruna Run and Walk to benefit the Aruna Project and human trafficking victims.

The race will be held at 9 a.m. Aug. 3 at the church, 2350 Pride Ave., DeKalb.

Attendees can walk or run the race. A Kids’ One Mile course will be available. The 1-mile race begins at 8:30 a.m. The race is stroller-accessible. Activities include a toddler trot, bouncy house, henna tattoos, candle fundraiser, 30/30/40 raffle, slip ‘n’ slide and a DJ. Participants will receive a T-shirt and Aruna backpack. Awards will be presented to the top male and female, oldest, youngest, and slowest finishers and fundraisers. Attendees also can receive various Judges’ Choice Awards.

Registration is required to attend. The registration fee is $40 and $25 for the Kids’ One Mile course. There is a $5 late fee for participants who register after Sunday. To register, visit raceroster.com/events/2024/87129/2024-dekalb-aruna-run or Christ Community Church. Registration also is available through 9 a.m. Aug. 3.

The Aruna Project is an international human rights nonprofit dedicated to freeing, employing and empowering sexually enslaved women.

For information, visit the DeKalb Aruna Run Facebook page, call 815-501-3276, or email dekalbarunarun@gmail.com.