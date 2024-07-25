Kishwaukee College SkillsUSA team earns championship medals

(Left to right); Kishwaukee College assistant professor of diesel power technology Don Flink and Kishwaukee College SkillsUSA team members Cole Wilke, Christian Thorne, and Lily Goode (Photo provided by Kishwaukee College )

MALTA – The Kishwaukee College SkillsUSA chapter recently earned medals, including multiple state titles, during the annual SkillsUSA Illinois Leadership and Skills Conference Championships.

The championships were held in April in Peoria, according to a news release.

The college team was coached by Don Flink, assistant professor of diesel power technology.

“Our students work hard all year to compete at the highest level and showcase the career skills they learn and build at Kishwaukee College,” Flink said in the release. “We are very proud of the results and all our dedicated SkillsUSA team members.”

The championships allow career and technical students to showcase their training and abilities. The Kishwaukee College chapter had 15 students participate. The students competed in diesel equipment technology, heavy equipment operation and power equipment technology.

Lily Goode earned first place and the state title. Cole Wilke placed first and earned the state title in heavy equipment operation. Christian Thorn received first place and a state title in diesel equipment technology. Chaz Finley earned second place, and Tom Nowicki earned third place in power equipment technology.

Goode, Wilke and Thorne qualified for the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference Championships. Wilke won the gold medal and national championship in heavy equipment operation. Thorn earned seventh in high school diesel equipment technology. Goode received eighth place in power equipment technology.

SkillsUSA is a national organization that helps prepare students for careers in the trades.