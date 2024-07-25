Boys soccer: Henry Garcia, DeKalb keeping momentum alive during summer

DeKalb’s Henry Garcia controls the ball in Sycamore territory earlier this month during their scrimmage game at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch)

SYCAMORE – Last year, the DeKalb boys soccer team surged late in the season, beating a pair of rivals and winning a postseason game.

Now 26 seniors have graduated from that team. So this summer has been about building chemistry between the new group and six returning starters, including midfielder Henry Garcia.

“It was the environment. We were all close, like family,” said the rising senior. “That’s what I’m hoping I can help the team build this year as well.”

Coach PJ Hamilton said Garcia will be a key piece for the Barbs this year. He expects to play again as a defensive center midfielder, where he started last year.

He also played on the varsity team as a sophomore and has spent this summer not only working out with the Barbs, but with the DeKalb County United U23 men’s team, also coached by Hamilton.

Hamilton said that experience has been invaluable for not only Garcia but Sycamore striker Jameson Carl.

“The biggest thing you can take out of this game is what the club has done for both Jameson and Henry,” Hamilton said during a scrimmage between the Barbs and Spartans in July in Sycamore. “Both play on our U23 men’s team, and on Mondays everyone trains together. They’re blessed to be around some really high-quality players and work on their skills but also see a fifth-year [college] senior and how they’re playing and what their approach is.”

Hamilton said that seeing leadership from the other perspective helps them become better leaders for their high school clubs.

And it has helped Garcia with the Barbs as they try to duplicate the chemistry of last season, which Garcia said was key to last season’s late success, which included wins over Kaneland and Sycamore.

“I’m kind of nervous,” Garcia said. “I don’t have any of those guys anymore to make up for my mistakes. I’ve got to make sure I’m on top of everything.”

The Barbs finished last season 7-12-2. They ended the regular season with a 5-1-1 stretch before losing to Elgin in a regional semifinal.

The Barbs last had a winning season in 2022 and last won a regional in 2019.

“He’s seen the highs, he’s seen the lows of soccer,” Hamilton said. “He’s going to be able to come in and make sure we understand that it’s still just a game, but he’s going to be able to lead by his past experiences and lead with his effort.”

The summer started well for the Barbs as well, with DeKalb going 5-1-2 through their first eight friendlies. Hamilton said it was a big turnaround from last summer when the wins were harder to find.

“We work together nice,” Garcia said. “We understand each other, learn from each other and play together as a team.”

Hamilton said it’s been a good balance this summer between scrimmages and weight room sessions. He said it’s been successful.

For that success to carry over to the fall. Garcia will be in the center of it.

“He’s going to play a huge role in helping develop the others,” Hamilton said. “We brought him up early, and he was able to learn under some high-quality players. For him to flip-flop that role is going to be crucial for our success.”