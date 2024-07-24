Strohacker: Check out what’s happening in DeKalb County this weekend

DeKalb County is buzzing with excitement as the weekend approaches for various events that promise fun, entertainment and community engagement.

From a nostalgic trip down memory lane at the Turning Back Time Car Show in Sycamore to the competitive spirit of the USASA Soccer Tournament, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Join me as we explore the upcoming weekend events that are set to make this weekend unforgettable in DeKalb County.

National Amateur Cup soccer tournament

The historic 100th anniversary of the National Amateur Cup soccer tournament is set to take place from Thursday-Sunday in DeKalb. The opening ceremony will be held at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the NIU Soccer Complex, Stadium Drive West. More information on the National Amateur Cup and DeKalb County United can be found at dkcunited.com/ .

This landmark event celebrates a century of amateur soccer, bringing together teams to compete for the Fritz Marth Cup. DeKalb County United Soccer Club is the host organization for the United States Adult Soccer Association National Amateur Cup.

The four-day tournament is an exciting opportunity for the community to witness the top amateur soccer teams in the country compete for a national championship right here in DeKalb County. Soccer lovers can witness thrilling matches, cheer for their favorite teams, and soak up the energetic atmosphere of the tournament. The enthusiasm and dedication of the DeKalb County United Soccer Club and its passionate fans will no doubt create a thrilling experience for competitors and spectators alike.

Turning Back Time Car Show

In DeKalb County, the last Sunday in July is marked by the unmistakable sounds of American V8 power etching the stillness of dawn as car buffs from several surrounding states descend on the entrance gate in search of a good time: sharing works of mechanical art with their fellow enthusiasts.

The Fizz Ehrler Memorial Turning Back Time Car Show runs from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The Turning Back Time Car Show is a nostalgic event that showcases classic cars from different eras. Visitors can admire the vintage vehicles and motorcycles, talk to owners about their restoration stories, and enjoy a day filled with retro charm. The event is perfect for car enthusiasts and families alike.

The Fizz Ehrler Memorial Turning Back Time Car Show has become the go-to event for thousands of motorsports fans and participants! The party includes Street Rods, Street Machines, Rat Rods, Custom Trucks, Race Cars, Antiques, Classics and more. For more on the show or to register your vehicle, visit turningbacktimecarshow.org./Fizz Ehrler Memorial Turning Back Time Car Show.

And more

Suppose cars and soccer aren’t enough to fill your weekend.

In that case, we have plenty of other events, including The Mid Summer Showdown at the Sandwich Fair Grounds on Saturday and live music Sunday at the Warehouse on Park in Genoa featuring the Rolling Stones Tribute Band Beggars Banquet.

For the most comprehensive list of county events all year long, visit our events page at dekalbcountycvb.com.

Embrace the spirit of community and fun this weekend by joining in the festivities across DeKalb County!