Maple Park Girl Scout earns Gold Award

MAPLE PARK – Maple Park Girl Scout Kaitlin Liu recently earned her Gold Award, the highest achievement in Girl Scouts, and also was awarded $5,000 for her education.

Liu’s 2024 Gold Award Scholarship is part of the accolade, according to a news release. The Gold Award recognizes Girl Scouts as community leaders partnering with leaders to solve problems and create change.

For her Gold Award project, Liu created Tech Camp GSNI, a camp to foster an interest in science, technology, engineering and math for the Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois.

Liu established makerspaces at Camps Dean and McCormick with Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois and more than 50 volunteers. Liu’s Camp David team renovated the White Tail Lodge and included robotics, tablets, a smart TV, a 3D printer, microscopes and sewing machines. The Camp McCormick team created two makerspace cabinets with equipment in the Welcome Lodge.

The Girl Scouts work together through various programs to meet new challenges, find their voices and make changes.