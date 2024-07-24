Jubilee Artisans to host open house Aug. 15 in DeKalb

Jubilee Artisans is seen March 12, 2024 at 128 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – Jubilee Artisans art gallery will host an open house Aug. 15 featuring local art pieces, and the community is invited.

The free open house will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at Jubilee Artisans, 128 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

Attendees can meet local artists and learn how to incorporate art into workspaces to increase productivity. The artwork includes photography, paintings, mixed media and sculptures. Light refreshments will be provided.

“We believe that art has the power to create a strong emotional connection,” Jubilee Artisans owner Christy Andrews said in a news release. “By bringing local art into your office, you can create a space that reflects your brand and inspires your team.”