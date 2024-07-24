Doug Eaton reappointed to DeKalb Park District board

Doug Eaton is seen in this undated photo. (Photo Provided by DeKalb Park District)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Park District Board of Commissioners recently welcomed Doug Eaton back into the mix, swearing him into office to fill a vacancy.

In a social media post, the park district commemorated the board’s decision.

“We’re thrilled to have Commissioner Eaton back on our board, serving our community once again, and we can’t wait to see all the great things he will accomplish,” the post read.

Eaton previously served on the park board from July 2019 until April 2021, also to fill a vacancy.

Eaton was appointed by the district again in June to fill a vacant seat on the park board, which will expire in April 2025. Former board Commissioner Patrick Fagan left his role in April, citing personal reasons.