Vocalist Terri Crain Goodman to perform July 23 with DeKalb Municipal Band

DeKALB – Vocalist Terri Crain Goodman will perform with the DeKalb Municipal Band at its “Cinemagic” concert July 23.

The band, conducted by Kirk Lundbeck, will begin playing at 7:30 p.m. at the Dee Palmer Band Shell in Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb, according to a news release. Municipal Band concerts are free.

Crain Goodman will perform “Rainbow Connection” from “The Muppet Movie,” “Almost There” from “The Princess and the Frog” and “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from “Toy Story.”

Other music on the program includes “Fantasy Adventure at the Movies,” “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” and the “James Bond Suite.”

Crain Goodman graduated with music education and vocal music degrees from Northern Illinois University. She taught kindergarten through 12th grade choral and general music and directed theater in the Sycamore, Mt. Morris and Oregon school districts.

Goodman has directed, produced, music-directed, and tarred in various plays and musicals. She also sings with the Rockford Concert Band, runs a private voice studio and works as the public relations specialist at Bill White’s C.A.R. Hospital.

For information, visit dekalbmunicipalband.com.