More chances to exchange i-Pass for new sticker, receive account credit in DeKalb

The Illinois Tollway will begin offering sticker tags this year as it phases out hard-case transponders. (Photo provided by Illinois Tollway)

DeKALB – Back by popular demand, DeKalb Township has scheduled two more mobile DMV events for people to exchange their i-Pass transponders with new tollway stickers.

The plastic tollway transponders are being phased out for stickers. Exchanged transponders will be recycled. Those who attend the exchange events also will receive a credit on their i-Pass account, according to the rownship.

Appointments are required to attend the free event. Walk-ins will be accepted at the first event. To schedule an appointment, call 815-758-8282.

The events will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 1 at Faranda’s, 302 Grove St., DeKalb, and from 1 to 7 p.m. Sept. 12 at the DeKalb Township Road District Building, 2323 S. Fourth St., DeKalb.

For information, call 815-758-8282.