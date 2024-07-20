July 20, 2024
More chances to exchange i-Pass for new sticker, receive account credit in DeKalb

To accommodate large interest, DeKalb Township schedules two more mobile DMV events

By Shaw Local News Network
The Illinois Tollway will begin offering sticker tags this year as it phases out hard-case transponders.

DeKALB – Back by popular demand, DeKalb Township has scheduled two more mobile DMV events for people to exchange their i-Pass transponders with new tollway stickers.

The plastic tollway transponders are being phased out for stickers. Exchanged transponders will be recycled. Those who attend the exchange events also will receive a credit on their i-Pass account, according to the rownship.

Appointments are required to attend the free event. Walk-ins will be accepted at the first event. To schedule an appointment, call 815-758-8282.

The events will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 1 at Faranda’s, 302 Grove St., DeKalb, and from 1 to 7 p.m. Sept. 12 at the DeKalb Township Road District Building, 2323 S. Fourth St., DeKalb.

For information, call 815-758-8282.

