DeKalb High School grad awarded music scholarship

(Left to right); DeKalb County Community Foundation grants and scholarship manager Sara Nickels, Daniel Clements, and DeKalb Municipal Band conductor Kirk Lundbeck (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

DeKALB – Daniel Clements has been named the 2024 Palmer Family Music Education Scholarship recipient, the DeKalb County Community Foundation announced.

Clements is a 2024 DeKalb High School graduate who is pursuing a degree in music education at Northern Illinois University, according to a news release.

He has played various instruments, including flute, piccolo, clarinet, alto and tenor saxophone, and steel drums. His accomplishments include performing in and leading the DeKalb High School marching band, Crosswinds Flute Choir and NIU Sinfonia, as well as serving as an Illinois Music Education Association flute all-state musician.

The Palmer Family Music Education Scholarship Fund was established by the DeKalb County Community Foundation in 2009 by Dee Palmer and his supporters to award a scholarship to a high school graduate from DeKalb County who plans to pursue a music career. Palmer was director of the DeKalb Municipal Band up to his death in November 2011. Palmer and his family have contributed to the musical pleasure of thousands of people in DeKalb County for more than 160 years, according to the release.

For questions or additional scholarship information, contact Community Foundation Grants and Scholarships Manager Sara Nickels at 815-748-5383 or scholarships@dekalbccf.org.