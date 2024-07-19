Tanzania Development Support to hold DeKalb yard sale Aug. 1

DeKALB – Tanzania Development Support nonprofit is soliciting donations of household goods, along with volunteers, for its fundraising yard sale set to run for three days in August.

The yard sale will go from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 1, 2 and 3 at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St. in DeKalb.

There will be an abundant selection of quality furniture, home goods, clothing, toys and miscellaneous items.

Based in DeKalb, Tanzania Development Support is a nonprofit organization founded in 2008 to support schools and local organizations in the Mara region that work to improve access to educational opportunities and resources for youth, especially for girls, according to a news release. The nonprofit’s mission believes that education is the best investment in helping communities break the cycle of poverty. Girls that complete secondary school will have higher incomes, healthier families and support education as a community value.

Over the past 16 years, the nonprofit has funded the construction of a girls’ dormitory, built a community library, provided more than 50 scholarships to girls to attend secondary school, and supported various educational programs that serve thousands of students in the Mara region.

Proceeds from this year’s yard sale will go toward the purchase of computers and books, constructing water tanks at public schools, and expanding afterschool 4H Career Pathways clubs. In addition to being an opportunity to raise money, the annual TDS Yard Sale is an enjoyable social experience and an important occasion to learn more about the nonprofit and the positive impact of educating girls everywhere.

Tanzania Development Support is recruiting volunteers to help with the sale. Volunteers are especially needed on July 30 and July 31 to help organize and set up the sale, and the afternoon of Aug. 3 to take down the sale. Shifts to work the sale Thursday through Saturday are scheduled for 2, 4, 6, and 8-hour shifts. Those interested in volunteering for the yard sale should contact Kurt Thurmaier by email at kthur@tdsnfp.org or call 815-501-2224.

Donations of salable items will be accepted at 201 Thornbrook Road, by appointment. Email Kurt Thurmaier at kthur@tdsnfp.org or call 815-501-2224 to schedule a donation drop-off. Additional information about TDS and the yard sale will be posted at www.tdsnfp.org.