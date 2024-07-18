Rochelle couple leaves behind 2 young sons after fatal I-88 crash in DeKalb County

Bryan “Soupy” Campbell (left) and wife Asheri Campbell, of Rochelle, were killed in a multiple-car pileup on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County Tuesday, July 16, 2024. They leave behind two young boys, and are remembered by loved ones as devoted parents. (Photo provided by GoFundMe/eyJpdiI6Ikh1YUpreXd1ZDlUaGh4VmovRHc2RWc9PSIsInZhbHVlIjoibGRYNnY5cGhoTmZWS0dudk1PUVZoMnZ1Tk1OTzk2VVF1a2tEWDI1UUV5ZEo1VmM0bHc0SGpYSXk1T0k1TTRtRyIsIm1hYyI6ImQzNTcxZTIxYjlmNzc0OGQzMDJhNDc1MWZlZDU0N2E3NWUyODI2MTg3YjU3NGYwZTkwZDk2YTNlMTMyNDI5ODUiLCJ0YWciOiIifQ==)

The community is rallying around two young boys whose parents, a Rochelle married couple, were killed in a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County earlier this week.

A GoFundMe online campaign has been set up to help raise funds for the sons of Bryan “Soupy” Campbell and Asheri Campbell, who were pronounced dead after the five-vehicle pileup Tuesday evening. The couple was identified by loved ones on Thursday.

Online tributes poured in Thursday on social media, heralding the couple as loving and devoted parents. Bryan Campbell was remembered as a hard worker, according to fundraiser organizers.

“He was a loving father and husband, a loyal friend, and a big personality,” the GoFundMe reads. “He worked multiple jobs in order to provide for his family and fund their adventures. Soupy loved to take trips, bowl, play board games, and enjoy good food and drink. All the better if he could share it with his friends and family.”

Loved ones called Asheri Campbell a devoted wife and mother, who worked in tandem with her husband.

“She was the peacemaker, the smoother of his rough edges. She was passionate about her family. She loved watching the boys grow and did what it took to see them thrive,” according to the fundraiser page. “She was fiercely protective of their well-being and kept a close eye on them. She loved the Chicago Cubs, travel, and music. She had a ready smile and a sweet disposition that made her all the easier to love.”

Family friend Nicholas Haws organized the GoFundMe with the family’s blessing, he said in a social media post. Funds raised will go to helping pay for the late couple’s final expenses and to help raise the children, he wrote on the fundraiser’s page.

The couple was killed when a box truck crashed into another car, prompting a chain reaction, Illinois State Police said. The multiple-vehicle crash was reported at 5:19 p.m. Tuesday on eastbound I-88, east of Hinckley Road near mile marker No. 99 in Cortland. Eastbound lanes were closed for multiple hours Tuesday as surrounding agencies responded. Occupants from every vehicle reported injuries except the box truck driver, ISP said.

Nicole Wright of Aurora worked with Asheri Campbell for about three years as colleagues at Lehan Drugs pharmacy in DeKalb. Wright said she found out about the Campbells’ deaths from a friend Wednesday. She herself had driven on that stretch of I-88 just hours before on Tuesday.

Asheri’s two young boys were “her everything,” Wright said. The late mother recently had gotten a work-from-home job, and was excited at the prospect of spending more time with her sons, Wright said.

Kindness is what comes to mind when she thinks of Asheri, Wright said. Along with Starbucks and the Chicago Cubs, she said with an emotional laugh. Wright said she planned to get a Starbucks drink in Asheri’s honor Thursday night.

“She always wanted to be involved and spend time with people. She was the first one, if we were meeting for dinner, she was the first one to say she was in,” Wright said of Asheri. “Just the kindness she showed to everybody. If we all treated everyone that way, what a different world we would be in.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.