DeKalb County Church Softball League: No. 1 Christ Community rolls to semifinal win

First Lutheran's Aidan Lange hits while St. Paul catcher Paul Garlisch looks on in a game on Monday, July 17, 2024. (Photo provided by DeKalb County Church Softball League)

No. 1 seed Christ Community cruised to a 10-0 win over eight-seed First Baptist Sycamore II in the quarterfinals of the DeKalb County Church Softball League on Monday.

Josh Helgeson threw six strong innings for Community and was backed offensively by a Tyler Maveus homerun. Bruce Miller took the loss.

No. 2 First Baptist Sycamore I defeated seven-seed Crossview EFCA 13-2. James High picked up the win for the Baptists and was supported by two triples from Carson Smith. Kevin Lindgren took the loss.

Three-seed Newman Catholic had no trouble with No. 6 Bethel Assembly, winning 20-3. Cirilo Gonzalez pitched well to earn the victory and Tim Sutter took the loss for Bethel.

The last game on the night saw five-seed First Lutheran DeKalb upset four-seed St. Paul Lutheran 10-4. Megan Harvey went the distance for the winners and Bob Gualandi suffered the loss.

Semifinals are Friday and the championship, third place, fifth place and seventh place games will be Monday.