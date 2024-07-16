DeKalb Knights of Columbus to host annual pig roast July 18

DeKALB – The DeKalb Knights of Columbus Council 717 will host its 41st annual DeKalb County First Responder Appreciation Pig Roast to benefit fire and police department personnel July 18.

The pig roast begins at 5 p.m. July 18 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1336 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

Dinner will be served from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The menu includes pulled pork with all of the fixings. Meals are available for pickup or dine-in, according to a news release.

Beaux Band will perform from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. A cash bar also will be offered. First responders will receive a complimentary meal.

Tickets cost $20. Donations also will be accepted. To buy tickets or donate, visit DeKalbPigRoast.eventbrite.com or call 815-751-5682.